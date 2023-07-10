Home
Man killed in shooting along Plank Road near Amarillo Street on Sunday morning
BATON ROGUE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Plank Road early Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened shortly...
Ex-priest sentenced to 25 years for drugging, molesting men he met in French Quarter
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A former Catholic priest...
Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews taken No. 1 and No. 2 in the MLB Draft; first time in history teammates taken with first two picks
SEATTLE, Wash. - LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was...
Sunday PM Forecast: Clouds Provide Early Heat Relief - Showers & Storms Likely
Morning clouds provide some heat relief, and showers will be possible later today THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: There...
Saturday PM Forecast: A Few Passing Showers Overnight - Sunday T-Storms
Overnight showers threaten, Sunday thunderstorms return THE...
Friday PM Forecast: typical pattern over the weekend, rain may ramp up Monday
The so-called heat dome will stay out west...
Sports
LSU injured right hander Grant Taylor taken in 2nd round by White Sox in MLB Draft
BATON ROUGE, La - Despite missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, LSU right-hander Grant Taylor was selected 51st overall by the Chicago White Sox...
Ty Floyd selected 38th overall by Cincinnati Reds
BATON ROUGE, La . – LSU right-handed pitcher...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
Denham Springs, LA - Three years ago, head...
Investigations
Health
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge was recognized this week by the American Diabetes Association for its involvement in studying the...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Clouds Provide Early Heat Relief - Showers & Storms Likely
