Leaking propane tank causes house fire Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A leaking propane tank on an outdoor grill sparked a house fire Sunday evening. Baton Rouge Fire officials said the fire happened...
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: List of I-10 West nightly lane closures
BATON ROUGE - Starting Sunday night, multiple lanes...
LSUPD training new explosives-sniffing dog
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is...
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: Beryl sends tropical moisture next week, humid weather here to stay
Heat and humidity will stay in the forecast to conclude the weekend and into next week. Beryl will send tropical moisture our way early next week....
Saturday AM Forecast: high heat and daily thunderstorm chances over the weekend
Moisture will stay high over the weekend, but...
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on...
Sports
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Silliman Wildcats
Baton Rouge - In 2023, the Silliman Wildcats accomplished their first winning season since 2019 as they went 7-4 under new head coach Chet DeLee. ...
Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes named to MLB All-Star Game
Baton Rouge - Paul Skenes' rookie season in...
Sports2-A-Days: Loranger Wolves
LORANGER - The Loranger football team has an...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report: Death rate for uterine cancer continue to rise, especially among Black women
BATON ROUGE — Uterine cancer is the most diagnosed gynecologic cancer in America, and despite advances in cancer research and treatments, death rates continue to rise,...
Thursday's Health Report: Safety always comes first when handling, lighting fireworks
BATON ROUGE — From bottle rockets to aerial...
Wednesday's Health Report: New developments in prostate cancer treatment can lead to quicker recovery
BATON ROUGE — Nearly 300,000 cases of prostate...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
