Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Ja Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday after he appeared to be holding a gun in another social media video that was streamed...
LSU Softball will host NCAA Regional, Tigers selected as the 10th seed
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will...
New moms welcome their babies at Woman's Hospital on Mother's Day
BATON ROUGE - Twenty-six year old Chanel Hotard...
Sunday PM Forecast: weak front to deliver uptick in showers tomorrow
After a drier weekend, showers and thunderstorms will ramp back up into the new week. A front will drift into the area to cause more activity....
Happy Mother's Day! Try to stay cool by the pool
Try to keep Mom cool today! The second...
Saturday PM Forecast: a hot day ahead for Mom
The steam will continue for the second half...
Sports
LSU Softball will host NCAA Regional, Tigers selected as the 10th seed
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will be a regional host. The Tigers get the 10 seed and will play Prairie View A&M on game...
No. 2 LSU baseball loses game 3 to Mississippi State 14-13 in 10 innings
BATON ROUGE - The LSU bullpen continued to...
Top seeded McNeese softball wins Southland Championship with extra inning walk off homer versus Southeastern
LAKE CHARLES, La. – After a pitcher’s duel...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
