BRPD: Car with baby inside stolen along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the theft of a car with a baby inside. According to Baton Rouge...
Jon Batiste wins 4 Grammy awards in early ceremony
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste has already...
Kentucky completes sweep, beating LSU softball 5-3 in game 3
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has...
Sunday PM Forecast: Chance for severe storms Tuesday morning
TONIGHT & TOMORROW A few clouds will start to mix back in overnight, with low temperatures in the lower 50s. Majority of the day Monday...
Saturday PM Forecast: Nice end to the weekend, storms return next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Clear skies overnight will...
Friday PM Forecast: outdoor weekend plans a go, watching next storm
Overall, expect a nice weekend for outdoor plans....
Sports
Kentucky completes sweep, beating LSU softball 5-3 in game 3
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has had problems closing games all season, and they had it again today. The Tigers fall in game 3...
Southern baseball beats Texas Southern 14-3 in game 2
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team is...
LSU softball loses to Kentucky in their Teal Game 8-5
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team played...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 1, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Sunday PM Forecast: Chance for severe storms Tuesday morning
