State representative pushing to ban red light cameras
Red light cameras are placed all across the state, ready to capture those who fail to stop. St. Tammany Parish Representative Paul Hollis has one...
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
BATON ROUGE - Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels...
Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services...
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain chances going up this week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Southerly winds continue to pump moisture into south Louisiana, also leading into warmer temperatures. Clouds build back in tonight with lows hovering...
Friday PM Forecast: warm weekend, wet start to next week
Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend...
Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures climb through the weekend
TODAY & TONIGHT Expect a mostly sunny...
No. 7 LSU baseball falls to No. 1 Texas at the Shriners Classic
BATON ROUGE - Tonight was not the night for LSU baseball, as the Tigers lose to No. 1 Texas 6-1. The LSU bats couldn't get going,...
No. 22 LSU softball beats No. 21 UL-Lafayette 5-2
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has...
Final: LSU beats No. 25 Bama 80-77 in overtime
The LSU basketball team got a much needed...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
