Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for an Entergy customer who opened his bill Friday morning to find he owed $5,000. Brian Pope says it's...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
Police: Suspect in infant death found and charged with second-degree murder
ST. MARY PARISH - Police arrested a Breaux Bridge man in connection with the death of a infant Sunday afternoon. Ervin Melancon, 53, is charged...
Police are searching for missing 17-year-old girl
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Police are searching for a...
At Baton Rouge General, the first Mother's Day baby was born early in the morning
BATON ROUGE - The first Mother's Day baby...
Storms roll in tonight, some heavy
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a cluster of showers and storms will move through south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The storms will likely arrive around midnight for...
Warm and humid Mother's Day, storms return into Monday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain mostly...
Download the free WBRZ weather app
Get right now weather conditions for your location...
Pleasants' grand slam lifts LSU softball over Auburn for 1,200th program win
BATON ROUGE - Down by one in the sixth inning, freshman Taylor Pleasants hit a grand slam to deep center field to give LSU the series...
LSU Beach's Run At NCAA Beach Championship Comes To An End
Release via LSU Sports GULF SHORES, Ala.-...
Four run 5th inning dooms LSU softball in second game of series with Auburn
BATON ROUGE – The Auburn Tigers evened up...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Friday, May 7, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Tuesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
