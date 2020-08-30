Home
On Your Side
Fencing company makes good on customer's deposit a year later
BATON ROUGE - A woman went through a year-long venture with a fencing company. It took a call to 2 On Your Side to finally get...
Thief steals generator from carport before Laura
BATON ROUGE - A generator was stolen from...
Property reassessments going out; homeowner concerned over huge increase
BATON ROUGE - This week, East Baton Rouge...
News
Suspect arrested in Louisiana death of transgender woman
GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A suspect is in custody in Louisiana for the slaying of a transgender woman found dead last month in a rural part...
Hurricane Laura relief efforts continue; Online assistance options available amid COVID concerns
BATON ROUGE - The devastating damage of Hurricane...
Governor discussing ongoing storm relief efforts in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Governor will discuss the ongoing...
Weather
Scattered storms tomorrow, drier and hotter mid-week
Tonight: A few lingering showers early, then turning dry and mostly clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms...
More storms Sunday, drier stretch coming next week
Tonight: Showers early, then turning mostly dry overnight....
Weekend showers, two tropical waves and possibly a front
Tropical moisture will be slow to break and...
Sports
REPORT: LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is quitting football team
The nation’s top receiver in 2019 and one of the best receivers in LSU football history Ja'Marr Chase is opting out of the 2020 season according...
WATCH: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's march for social injustice
On Friday, LSU football took a stand for...
SEC: No on-field band performances, only essential personnel allowed on sidelines
The Southeastern Conference has announced even more gameday...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
