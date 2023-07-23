Home
News
Bicyclist hit by truck in Gonzales, airlifted to hospital
GONZALES - A person riding a bicycle was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon and is in critical condition. Authorities said the accident happened along...
East Baton Rouge Parish teacher named 2024 Louisiana Teacher of the Year
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education...
Man injured in incident near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - One man was injured in...
Sunday AM Forecast: A Welcome Break From the Intense Heat - Rain Chances Low
Today and Tonight: Any news is good news after three heat waves in a matter of six weeks, and for the first time in 12 days...
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 9pm for Metro Area
The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE...
Saturday AM Forecast: Heat Continues Today - Rain Chances Very Likely
Whilst rain chances will be on the increase,...
Sports
Dylan Crews signs second largest signing bonus in MLB history
WASHINGTON - Former LSU outfielder and No. 2 overall pick in this year's MLB draft, Dylan Crews was introduced Saturday for the first time...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
BRUSLY - In their first year in Class...
Sports2-a-Days: Madison Prep Chargers
BATON ROUGE - Per usual, expectations are high...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
