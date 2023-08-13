Home
BRPD chase of stolen car ends at L'Auberge Casino; one person in custody
BATON ROUGE - A person is in police custody after leading officers on a chase down River Road at speeds more than 90 miles per hour....
First local ALDI store set to open by end of month
CENTRAL - Final work is taking place on...
2 people injured after being shot while in vehicle on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured after...
Sunday AM Forecast: Scorching, Blazing, Torrid Conditions Continue
Another extremely hot day is in the works as drought conditions continue to worsen across the regions. Rain chances are slim over the next few days,...
Saturday PM Forecast: Another Triple Digit Day - Relief Still Possible
The high temperature clocked in at 101 degrees...
Friday PM Forecast: stay hydrated during another weekend of excessive heat
It was another record warm morning at 83...
Sports
LSU's Latanna Stone advances to US Women's Amateur Final
BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer Latanna Stone continued her strong week of play on Saturday as she punched her ticket to the final...
Saints shut down final open practice to the public due to heat concerns
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints...
Ascension Parish U12 dream run comes to an end
WACO, Texas - A wildly successful summer drew...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
