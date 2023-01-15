Home
2 On Your Side
News
Woman hit by vehicle overnight while standing in middle of Burbank Drive, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A woman standing in the middle of Burbank Drive was hit by an oncoming vehicle overnight. According to the East Baton Rouge...
Seimone Augustus statue to be unveiled on LSU campus ahead of Auburn game Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Seimone Augustus will become LSU's...
UGA football player, recruiting staffer killed in car crash after national championship celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Sunday Forecast: Sunny Skies-Clouds Increase Later
Sunshine holds out for much of the day, then clouds moving in. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: The sunshine...
Saturday Forecast: Abundant Sunshine - Remaining Cooler and Dry
Plenty of sunshine for the weekend with zero...
Friday PM Forecast: Light freeze tonight, warming up next week
A light freeze is expected across south Louisiana...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Seimone Augustus statue to be unveiled on LSU campus ahead of Auburn game Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Seimone Augustus will become LSU's first female student-athlete honored with a statue , with the unveiling set to happen on campus Sunday afternoon...
Southern Men's and Women's basketball teams beat Grambling
BATON ROUGE - The Southern hoops teams beat...
LSU basketball loses to No. 4 Alabama 106-66
TUSCALOOSA - LSU hoops took a hard loss...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Forecast: Sunny Skies-Clouds Increase Later
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days