Home
2 On Your Side
News
Man hurt after shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said shortly before 8 p.m....
Fourteen graduates turn their lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach Center
BATON ROUGE - Fourteen graduates were part of...
Police: Man found shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after finding...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Sunday PM Forecast: Warm and humid again tomorrow, setting up our next rainmaker
Monday morning muggies are back again this week. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : Temperatures this afternoon were able...
Sunday AM Forecast: The rain will be gone by lunch and temperatures will get warm AGAIN
There will be plenty of dry time this...
Saturday PM Forecast: Rain moving in first thing tomorrow
Changes coming but the heat is sticking around....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari declares for NFL Draft
Saturday's rumor is now Sunday's reality: LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari announced that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. After receiving the No....
USC's Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle,...
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the Division II Non-Select Championship
NEW ORLEANS - The Lutcher Bulldogs are the...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Salute 2 A Teacher
Share the Christmas Joy
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Salute 2 A Teacher
Share the Christmas Joy
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Warm and humid again tomorrow, setting up our next rainmaker
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days