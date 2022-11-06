Home
Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to...
New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole
BATON ROUGE - There's a new employee at...
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash
LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one...
Sunday PM Forecast: Heat moving in, rain staying out of the forecast
Monday will be a near repeat of today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : Record breaking heat this afternoon....
Sunday AM Forecast: Less rain today but some will still see showers
Foggy start for today, some afternoon showers possible....
Saturday PM Forecast: Now that the rain is gone, bringing heat back into the forecast
After a rainy morning, the afternoon turned out...
Sports
LSU hit with another $250k fine after fans storm field celebrating win against Bama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - LSU will have to pay another $250,000 fine after fans stormed the field in Tiger Stadium Saturday night to celebrate a win against...
LSU jumps to No. 7 in AP poll after win over Bama; new College Football Playoff rankings coming Tuesday
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press...
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: The Saints defense will be tested again this week against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens
The New Orleans Saints (3-5) will be featured...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
