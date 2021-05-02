Home
On Your Side
EBR finds more than 1,000 flood-damaged homes out of federal compliance, parish seeking solutions
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge has designated more than 1,000 homes damaged in the 2016 flood that will need to be elevated to fall into...
Repeat flood properties to be bought out soon after Metro Council approves FEMA grant
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Metro Council Wednesday...
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood
UPDATE: The parish government announced Thursday that it...
News
Police investigate homicide on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night on the 2300 block of Convention Street. 48-year old Woodrow Wisham...
Car crashes into side of building in Geismer early Sunday morning
ASCENSION PARISH - Geismar Fire responded to a...
Police arrest suspect in connection to fatal Southern professor shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police have a man in...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Flash Flood Watch in effect, storms continue
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK Rest of Today: A line of heavy thunderstorms moved through metro Baton Rouge around 5am and is now continuing to jog...
Tropical funnels spotted in south Louisiana
Residents across south Louisiana today tweeted images of...
A few showers for Friday, Stronger storms on Sunday
A few showers will be around for your...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU softball drops pitcher's duel with #7 Arkansas 1-0
BATON ROUGE, La. – Pinch hitter Ryan Jackson floated the go-ahead base hit to left in the top of the seventh inning, and pitcher Mary Haff...
LSU Baseball Splits Saturday Doubleheader Against Arkansas
Release via LSU Sports BATON ROUGE, La....
Brusly baseball makes it interesting but holds off a late Jennings rally to advance to third round
After winning game one of their best of...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 30, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announces expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Mother's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Mother's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Flash Flood Watch in effect, storms continue
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days