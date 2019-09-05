Home
Dead tree debate taking too long, could have saved homeowner money
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is a topic of debate between the city-parish and a property owner for more than two months. Kim Scarton's...
Residents say trash collection days continue to be skipped
BATON ROUGE - The calls and complaints about...
Parish working through bus driver shortage, parents upset with overcrowded buses
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish Public Schools says...
Two children in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge - Authorities say two children are seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition....
Two dead after boating accident on the Amite River
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a boating...
Mississippi deputy shot in head after high-speed chase
CANTON, MS - A deputy is fighting for...
HEAT ADVISORY in effect as area temps push 100
Due to Hurricane Dorian east and a tropical depression southwest, air is pushing away from the local area toward those of low pressure systems. This causes...
Texas football field could exceed 140 degrees Saturday afternoon
While the kickoff temperature will be a sultry...
Hot, dry conditions locally as Dorian scrapes Southeast Coast
Some of the hottest temperatures of the year...
Tigers stay at #6, Texas climbs to #9 ahead of match-up in Austin
BATON ROUGE - There was little shake-up at the peak of the AP top 25 poll after college football's opening weekend. The Tigers held on...
Hurricane Dorian forces cancellation of Southeastern football game
DAYTONA, FL - The effects of Hurricane Dorian...
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming an LSU Volleyball Superstar
BATON ROUGE - It's crazy to think LSU...
Health
Thursday's health report
Health report for Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
