Musk polls Twitter users about whether he should step down
Elon Musk is asking Twitter’s users to decide if he should stay in charge of the social media platform after acknowledging he made a mistake Sunday...
Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding drivers
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Several motorists who were...
Beloved Cajun adaptation of 'The Nutcracker' returns to downtown BR for the first time in 5 years
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Ballet Theater...
Sunny and Cool for Sunday - Rain Arrives By Monday Morning
Plenty of sunshine for Sunday, but rain arrives on Monday. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight : Lots of sunshine...
Capital Area awaits significant cold blast
A rare and significant cold blast will move...
Saturday PM Forecast: Sunday will be cold but at least the sun will be out
Tomorrow will be cold, but it will be...
Sports
FINAL: The New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 21-18
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are still alive in the NFC South race after beating the Atlanta Falcons 21-18. The Black and Gold improve...
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career...
LSU hoops gets 10th win of the season after beating Winthrop 89-81
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team got...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
