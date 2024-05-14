Home
News
Parish-by-parish look shows damage path from WBR to Livingston-Ascension border
Here's a parish-by-parish look of the worst from Monday's severe thunderstorms: ASSUMPTION: No reports of storm damage. ASCENSION: Trees fell into homes and across...
Addis opening Civic Center as cooling station to residents still without power following storms
ADDIS — The town of Addis has opened...
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes touched down in southwest Louisiana on Monday
LAKE CHARLES - The National Weather Service (NWS)...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for Metro Area Wednesday, Storm Station tracking next round of active weather
The Capital Area will take a break from severe weather for a few days. No rest for the weary though, another threat could materialize before the...
Photos: Severe weather rolls through capital area Monday night, leaves trees fallen, schools closed
Severe weather rolled through the capital area Monday...
Tuesday AM Forecast: A few quiet days to follow Monday's severe weather
After a very stormy Monday evening across southern...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU golf mid-pack after one day of NCAA Regional play in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger men's golf team looks to improve on their first day of play at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional as they...
LSU Softball headed into NCAA Tournament as No. 9 seed, will host regional
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have been...
LSU loses 4-3 to Alabama, clinching series loss despite comeback attempt
TUSCALOOSA, AL - LSU Baseball lost their final...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report: Expert shares ways to protect children from fall-related injuries
BATON ROUGE — May is National Trauma Awareness Month. Each year, more than 2 million children are seen in the emergency department in the U.S. because...
Friday's Health Report: Mental health experts share ways to cope with grief, loss this Mother's Day
BATON ROUGE — Sunday is Mother's Day, a...
Thursday's Health Report: Know the signs of scoliosis
BATON ROUGE — Scoliosis affects seven million Americans,...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney On Ice Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney On Ice Contest
Search
SEARCH
86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for Metro Area Wednesday, Storm Station tracking next round of active weather
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days