People frustrated over repeat flood events, want answers
BATON ROUGE - There are never-ending flooding issues for people living and working along S. Acadian Thruway. The stretch near I-10 fills with water often and...
Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
UPDATE: Entergy contacted Pope after the 2 On...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Changed by pandemic, many workers wont return to old jobs
There’s a wild card in the push to return to pre-pandemic life: Many workers don’t want to go back to the jobs they once had. ...
Gonzales man killed in crash Tuesday afternoon
POINTE COUPEE - State Police are investigating a...
People frustrated over repeat flood events, want answers
BATON ROUGE - There are never-ending flooding issues...
Historic May 18 rain should not be compared to 2016
The Great Flood of 2016 is, perhaps, forever the benchmark rain event for southeast Louisiana. However, for a few locations in southern East Baton Rouge and...
After historic rain and flood event, more showers and storms possible
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is posted for the...
State, local emergencies declared after rain pounds BR with some 12-inches of rain
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge government buildings...
LSU drops final mid week game of the season against Northwestern St. 7-3
BATON ROUGE, La. – Northwestern State pitchers limited LSU to three runs on five hits and pounded out 12 hits for a 7-3 victory Tuesday night...
LSU Baseball Takes Game 3, Series Against Alabama, 13-5
Release via LSU Sports BATON ROUGE, La....
LSU softball set to host Baton Rouge regional as 7th overall seed
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger softball team...
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, May 17, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
