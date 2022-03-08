Home
La. oil producers warn that increasing domestic production won't be an instant fix
BATON ROUGE - Calls for a ban on Russian energy imports were replaced Tuesday with calls for increased energy independence as another spike in rapidly rising...
Customers expected to pay higher grocery bills due to gas price increase
BATON ROUGE - With the price of fuel...
Store club members save money at the pump amid historically high prices
BATON ROUGE - As gas prices hit historic...
Hurricane Ida resources
Tuesday PM Forecast: few showers overnight, then drier until next cold front
A disturbance will cross over the area on Tuesday evening with some showers and a few thunderstorms. We are watching a strong front, which will bring...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Grab your umbrella and keep it close
Many ups and downs this week. Stay connected...
Monday PM Forecast: cold front to make it cooler, wetter through midweek
A cold front has pushed through the area...
Sports
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team, along with head coach Will Wade, could face strong penalties after the team received an Notice of Allegations...
LSU-McNeese baseball game postponed due to weather
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's match-up with McNeese...
LSU basketball brings home end of season honors, Eason SEC 6th Man
LSU men's basketball brought home a handful of...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
