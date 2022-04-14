Home
State representative proposes another roundabout for Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Traffic circles, the new wave in traffic control, allow cars to pass through intersections without having to stop. Livingston Parish has eight...
One dead, others hurt after River Road crash Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - At least one person is...
Lawmakers advance bill that would help retired teachers return to work
BATON ROUGE - Amid a chronic teacher shortage...
Thursday PM Forecast: short break from humidity ends tomorrow
The dry and comfortable air felt on Thursday will not stick around for long. In addition to humidity, some showers will also return to the forecast....
Drought Monitor: Despite several rounds of rain, no big improvements in the drought monitor
Parts of East Baton Rouge Parish is still...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dry weather lasts for one day before showers return
Cooler and drier conditions will last for today....
Sports
Pelicans beat Spurs 113-103, will face Clippers in Play-In game
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs in the first Play-In game 113-103. Guard CJ McCollum lead the charge in the...
LSU football lands 2023 defensive commit
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly continued his...
Ed Orgeron pops up at Notre Dame football practice
In a strange twist of fate, former LSU...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
