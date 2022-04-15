Home
Seafood sellers expecting big rush for crawfish on Easter weekend
BATON ROUGE - It's one of the busiest days of the year for Tony's Seafood. “Typical Good Friday. Got a good little crowd in here,...
Man says van being held hostage by repair shop, wants refund
BATON ROUGE - A man took his van...
Crawfish Tracker: Prices staying high to close out Lent
BATON ROUGE - The price of boiled crawfish...
Friday PM Forecast: showers and storms around, no washouts expected
Some showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast each day over Easter Weekend, but to be clear, a lot of dry time is expected. A cold...
Friday AM Forecast: Dodging showers for Easter weekend
Good Friday is starting with more humidity and...
Quiet weather, colorful sky: rainbows and halos seen on Thursday
Even when the weather is quiet, there is...
Sports
LSU baseball start time pushed up against Arkansas
The start time for the LSU baseball game against Arkansas has been moved up one hour due to the threat of rain in the Fayetteville area...
No. 15 LSU baseball falls to no. 6 Arkansas 5-4 in game 1
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU baseball team lost game...
No. 21 LSU softball beats South Carolina 4-0 in game 1
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team wins...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 15, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
