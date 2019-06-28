Home
Landline outage affecting residents for nearly a month
BATON ROUGE - A woman who relies on her Life Alert in the event of an accident says she hasn't been able to use the service...
State presents upgrades to Acadian Thruway flooding spot
BATON ROUGE - An upgrade is in the...
Mobile home delivered to owner despite dealer payment issues
PRAIRIEVILLE - Last week, 2 On Your Side...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
The East Iberville Tigers have turned the corner from a team that struggled to win, to a team that's now looking for deeper run in the...
One of two arrested in attack on referees after basketball game
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman...
State shuts down massage parlor after residents report suspicious activity
WALKER - The state has issued a cease-and-desist...
A Little Sunshine, A Little Rain
Today: Expect an abundant amount of sunshine for a large part of your Friday forecast as temperatures will continue to heat up for another hot...
More showers and thunderstorms around after Thursday
Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected...
Stubborn clouds, continued isolated showers and thunderstorms
The week’s heat should peak on Thursday. By...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
The East Iberville Tigers have turned the corner from a team that struggled to win, to a team that's now looking for deeper run in the...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Parkview Baptist Eagles
The Parkview Baptist Eagles are taking their offense...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Catholic Bears
After back to back state title game appearances,...
The Investigative Unit Video
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 28, 2019.
Freedom Mile run will open Independence Day activities in downtown Baton Rouge next week
BATON ROUGE – Runners are gearing up for...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
