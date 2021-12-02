Home
State carries out massive contraband crackdown at prison in wake of WBRZ reports
ST. GABRIEL - A myriad of drugs, cell phones and homemade weapons were among the contraband seized by corrections officers during a sweeping early-morning search of...
Ascension deputies cracking down on porch pirates ahead of Christmas
DONALDSONVILLE - This is the time of year...
House votes to avert shutdown, but quick Senate OK in doubt
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed a bill...
Thursday PM Forecast: more fog, warmer pattern just getting started
After recording a cooler than average and the 7 th driest November on record, a wholesale pattern change looks to occur in December. Rain is stepping...
December Temperature Outlook: Mild pattern holds for now
As we move towards mid-December, all forecast data...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dense fog will slow you down today
Give yourself extra time to travel through dense...
Sports
LSU hoops improves to 8-0 after beating Ohio 66-51
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball improves to 8-0 on the season, after beating Ohio 66-51. The Tigers got out to a fast start leading the Bobcats...
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is the Tigers...
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football coach
BATON ROUGE - Now former Notre Dame head...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Contests
