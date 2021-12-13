Home
2 On Your Side
News
Man shot at Clinton food mart Monday night
CLINTON - A man was shot Monday night at a food mart along Plank Road in Clinton. East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said the victim was...
No progress made in narrowing down potential new bridge locations
BATON ROUGE - Monday, the Capital Area Road...
Zachary Police asking for public's help identifying suspected car burglars
ZACHARY - Police are searching for two suspected...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: 80s on the way
Warm temperatures will be the story for the week ahead. No records appear to be in immediate danger, but we will need to watch the numbers...
Monday AM Forecast: Above average temperatures continue this week
The Forecast: After a chilly start this morning,...
Sunday PM Forecast: above average temperatures return for new workweek
The area caught a brief break from above...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Season of giving leads LSU women to 6th straight win over Texas Southern behind season high 26 assists
The number 24 LSU Women’s Basketball team was in the giving spirit Sunday afternoon against Texas Southern as the Lady Tigers won their sixth straight contest...
Saints end 5-game skid with 30-9 victory over skidding Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Alvin Kamara ran...
Zachary comes back to win Class 5a State Title 28-20
Coming into the class 5a state title game,...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Share the Christmas Joy
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2021
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Share the Christmas Joy
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2021
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: 80s on the way
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days