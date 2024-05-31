Home
News
Downed tree crushes house, 2 cars, brings down power line
BATON ROUGE - The resident of a home had to crawl out of their house after a tree fell on it, crushing two cars and bringing...
Fire investigators arrest man for arson of home utility room
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host prayer session ahead of above-average hurricane season
BATON ROUGE - Hurricane season starts on June...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Tracking more rounds of storms through the weekend
A few more rounds of storms are likely throughout the weekend, some that could be on the stronger side. By next week, conditions continue to trend...
Storm line moves east, another round expected Friday
UPDATE (5/31/24, 1:30am) -- the line of showers...
Thursday AM Forecast: Stalled front continues to support thunderstorm activity
While no day looks to be a complete...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU Baseball came together as a team to make it to the NCAA Tournament
CHAPEL HILL, NC - LSU Baseball's journey to the 2024 NCAA Tournament was not easy and was rocky throughout conference play. One thing Jay Johnson...
LSU Baseball turned their season around and they're ready for NCAA Regionals
CHAPEL HILL, NC - As LSU Baseball prepares...
Drew Brees honored by Saints Hall of Fame, says 'Geaux Tigers' on raising family in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report: Sleep expert shares remedies for restless nights
BATON ROUGE — Essential oils, melatonin and sound machines are some of the products that claim to help you sleep. A sleep psychologist talks about whether...
Wednesday's Health Report: Southern University Ag Center hosts luncheon for Women's Health Month
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center...
Tuesday's Health Report: Pediatrician shares advice for pool safety as summer kicks off
BATON ROUGE — Pools are open again with...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
CMA FEST FLYAWAY
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
CMA FEST FLYAWAY
Search
SEARCH
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Tracking more rounds of storms through the weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days