Woman taking extra precautions after her car was stolen using trendy technique
GONZALES - A woman in Gonzales says her car was stolen without the thieves ever touching the key. Cara Shanks says her car was stolen...
Many Americans say their household expenses are outpacing earnings this year, poll shows
NEW YORK (AP) — About 2 in 3...
Deridder car dealership burns down Saturday, fire officials asking for information
DERIDDER - Fire officials are asking people for...
Sunday PM Forecast: Watching the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms
After a pleasant weekend, a strong storm system could make things not so pleasant to start to the week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on...
Sunday AM Forecast: Mild weather today, stormy weather tomorrow
Today is going to be a great day...
Saturday PM Forecast: Pleasant weather tomorrow before potential severe weather late Monday into Tuesday
Tomorrow will be a great day for any...
Sports
LSU beats Georgia State 56-14
BATON ROUGE - LSU rolled away with their eighth victory of the season beating Georgia State 56-14 Saturday night. The Panthers took an early 7-0...
LSU women's basketball defeats Southeastern despite the absence of Angel Reese
LSU Women's basketball defeated the Southeastern Lions 73-50...
Burrow out for the season, Bengals coach says
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Community
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set to reignite Saturday when Baton Rouge General transforms its front lawn into a huge light display complete with...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
