Home
News
Residents from Monticello and Park Forest East gather for neighborhood block party
BATON ROUGE - Monticello and Park Forest East residents gathered Sunday afternoon for a 'Meet Your Neighbor on the Median' gathering hosted by Metro Councilman Darryl...
10th annual 'Ladies on the Bluff' event set for Monday evening
BATON ROUGE - Female Jags fans will be...
One killed, two airlifted from wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish
LETTSWORTH - One person was killed and two...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Sunday PM Forecast: Plenty hot on Monday, prompting a Heat Advisory
The second Heat Advisory of 2024 goes into effect on Monday. As highs soar into the middle and upper-90s, feels-like temperatures will be in the ballpark...
Sunday AM Forecast: hot today, things start to turn a bit more unsettled next week
Another steamer is expected today with highs in...
Saturday PM Forecast: Heat Dome is here to stay until mid next week
To conclude the weekend, expect very similar conditions...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Former LSU Beach Volleyball duo set to compete in Paris Olympics
BATON ROUGE - Two former LSU beach volleyball players will compete for Team USA during the Paris Olympics this summer. Former Tigers Kristen Nuss and...
Super Bowl champion Doug Williams hosts annual elite football camp at Memorial Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl champion quarterback and...
LSU hosts top recruits in Friday Night Lights camp
BATON ROUGE - Top LSU recruits showed up...
Additional Links
Best Bets
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report: Severe hearing loss can lead to dementia, cochlear implants may help
BATON ROUGE — Recent studies have shown a strong link between hearing loss and cognitive decline. Severe hearing loss can make the risk of cognitive decline...
Thursday's Health Report: Summer activities for kids should exercise both mind and body
BATON ROUGE — Kids have been out of...
Wednesday's Health Report: How an active workstation can help you move more, think better
BATON ROUGE — New research shows an active...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Dog Days of Summer
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Best Bets
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Dog Days of Summer
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Plenty hot on Monday, prompting a Heat Advisory
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days