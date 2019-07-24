Home
On Your Side
Land owner says drainage ditch is in the wrong spot
BATON ROUGE - A land fight has been brewing for years and one property owner called 2 On Your Side for help. The issue is over...
Work on street corner two years ago not quite fixed following job
BATON ROUGE - Tucked away near a dead-end...
Tip to 2 On Your Side leads deputies to opportunistic thieves who stole building material during storm
BATON ROUGE - A business owner is out...
News
Discussion on potential metro council seat changes delayed
BATON ROUGE - Debate between leaders in the community is stalling potential change to metro council. It comes down to two seats, and whether having more...
Franciscan Missionaries hosting food drive for people of Haiti
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake...
Bicyclist reportedly struck off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to reports...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Comfortable and dry in late July, watching possible Gulf low
Look for a two to three day stretch of unseasonably dry air across the Capital Area. Low temperatures may challenge records on Thursday morning. THE...
Drier, more comfortable air set to arrive
After an unsettled day, unusually drier air will...
Unusual July cold front to move through Tuesday
We start this week just like any other...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Madison Prep Chargers
BATON ROUGE- After a losing in the quarterfinals last season, head coach Landry Williams and the Madison Prep Chargers are expecting big things with plenty of...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Port Allen Pelicans
BATON ROUGE- Coming off of off a 3-8...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Plaquemine Green Devils
BATON ROUGE- Head Coach Paul Distafano and the...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 23, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Comfortable and dry in late July, watching possible Gulf low
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days