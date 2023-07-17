Home
News
Powerball prize grows to $900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. No ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched the...
DOTD restricting motorcycles, glass trucks, RVs from using Causeway Bridge during severe weather
LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN - The DOTD said motorcycles, glass...
Arrests made in human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — WHAT HAPPENED? Federal...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Sunday PM Forecast: Beneficial Rains Arrive - Overnight Temps Get A Break!!
Tonight & Tomorrow: Storms fired off late afternoon providing much needed and beneficial rains after five days with dry conditions. Most areas have received 1-2 inches,...
Saturday Forecast: Another Heat Wave - Decreased Rain Chances Today
Another heat wave is upon us and will...
Beat the heat, stay safe outdoors this weekend
Heat will remain the main weather story for...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers
BATON ROUGE - Life after Rickie Collins starts in 2023 for the Woodlawn Panthers. Collins, one of the most highly touted quarterback recruits in the 2022...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. Amant Gators
ST. AMANT - Despite a 4-6 campaign in...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets
BATON ROUGE - In Ryan Cook's first year...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Beneficial Rains Arrive - Overnight Temps Get A Break!!
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days