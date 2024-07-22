Home
Residents, political analyst weigh in on President Biden's election dropout
BATON ROUGE - Two Baton Rouge residents said they are relieved that President Joe Biden is ending his campaign for re-election and supporting Vice President Kamala...
Police searching for man accused of domestic violence
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the...
Gonzales VFW Post holds second annual fundraiser for veterans and first responders
GONZALES — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693...
Hurricane Beryl makes its third landfall in Texas on Monday morning
Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. At landfall, the hurricane was at Category 1 strength with peak winds at 80...
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on...
Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2024 season
UPDATE - 10 a.m. Sunday : Beryl has...
Sports2-A-Days: Madison Prep Chargers
Baton Rouge - After finishing the 2023 season at 8-4, the Madison Prep Chargers are looking to build off of that and reach new heights in...
$$$ Best Bets: Dog days of summer! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for...
Sports2-A-Days: Port Allen Pelicans
PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen football team...
Friday's Health Report: A 21-hour larynx transplant gave a 59-year-old the talk, swallow, breathe again
BATON ROUGE — A 21-hour operation transplanted a donor larynx in a 59-year-old patient with cancer and hampered the ability to talk, swallow and breathe. ...
Wednesday's Health Report: Energy drinks can be dangerous for those with heart conditions
BATON ROUGE — Most energy drinks contain stimulating...
Tuesday's Health Report: Sunglasses are more important to your health than a fashion statement
BATON ROUGE — Sunglasses are not just a...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
