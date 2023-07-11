Home
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Episcopal Knights
Travis Bourgeois is back with a healthy roster full of proven players for the Episcopal Knights. 16 starters return from a team that won ten games...
Police make fifth arrest in shooting death of pregnant woman outside teen party
BATON ROUGE - Five teenagers are in jail...
Ankle monitor companies now have 3 minutes to report tampering under new law
BATON ROUGE - Under a law signed on...
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: scattered storms to taper, give way to higher heat
For one more day, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast. While rain may not shut down entirely, it will become scarce as heat...
Tuesday AM Forecast: More showers and storms this afternoon
Level 1 threat for both severe weather and...
Monday PM Forecast: higher heat creeping in by late week
A weak, dissipating front between I-10 and I-20...
Sports
13 Tigers selected in 2023 MLB Draft, setting new school record
A total of 13 members from the Tigers'...
Saints' star RB Alvin Kamara takes plea deal after arrest in Vegas club fight, avoids prison
LAS VEGAS - Alvin Kamara has pleaded no...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 10, 2023.
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
