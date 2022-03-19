Home
Violent teenage offender still on the run after escaping juvenile jail
BRIDGE CITY - Three days after several teenagers escaped a state-run juvenile detention center in southeast Louisiana, one of those offenders is still on the loose....
Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show
DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — As many as 10...
Grand Isles Hurricane Ida-battered school reopens
GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — More than half...
Nice end to the weekend, eyeing another severe risk next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Tonight will be chilly with temperatures dropping into the low 40s, so prepare to grab some layers out the door Sunday morning. Sunny...
Baton Rouge Wearin' Green, radar is not
The first legitimate severe weather threat of the...
Friday AM Forecast: Severe weather threat over, sunny afternoon
The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for the...
No. 3 LSU survives scare in NCAA first round with 83-77 win over No. 14 Jackson State
NCAA tournament games are not played on paper and No. 3 LSU got all they could handle from No. 14 Jackson State. After leading by 13...
Texas A&M spoils SEC opener with 6-4 win over LSU
Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost drove in...
Tiger men's basketball season ends in NCAA clunker, Iowa St. upsets LSU 59-54
The LSU Tiger men's basketball team walked a...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 18, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
