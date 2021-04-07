Home
On Your Side
Special auditor to review Entergy smart meters after Brittany Weiss On Your Side Investigation
BATON ROUGE - Amid a series of WBRZ 2 On Your Side reports, state regulators said Wednesday, they will hire a special investigator to review Entergy...
Large DEMCO bill received at uninhabited house, property owner shocked
BAKER - A man has sticker shock after...
Sewage line not tied into correct spot costs homeowner thousands
DENHAM SPRINGS - A sewage situation has been...
News
Founder of the LSU Golden Girls passes away at 96
BATON ROUGE, La - Mary Elizabeth Briggs Norckauer, founder of the LSU Golden Girls, passed away Wednesday evening. The Golden Band from Tigerland confirmed her...
Former middle school teacher accused of asking teen for lewd pictures on Instagram
CENTRAL, La. - A former Central Middle School...
How we got here: LSU's growing Title IX scandal
BATON ROUGE - Associate Athletics Director Sharon Lewis...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Download the free WBRZ weather app
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ Weather App! You can find current conditions, the hour-by-hour forecast, the 7-day forecast, track...
Round of storms tonight, stronger activity possible early weekend
There are two periods to be weather aware...
Overnight showers and storms may be strong or severe
The next round of showers and storms will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU forward Trendon Watford declares for the 2021 NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE- LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford announced Wednesday that he will declare for the NBA draft with a plan to hire an agent. That ends...
LSU softball moves to 20-0 all time against Louisiana Tech with Tuesday win
BATON ROUGE – Centerfielder Aliyah Andrews hit a...
LSU baseball pounds McNeese 14-1
BATON ROUGE, La. – Third baseman Cade Doughty...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Search
SEARCH
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Round of storms tonight, stronger activity possible early weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days