Home
On Your Side
Neighbor of dilapidated home speaks up again, homeowners given another year to make upgrades
BATON ROUGE - It's been on and off the knockdown list and in and out of tax sales for years, but the city-parish keeps giving the...
Parish plans to address 1,100 sinkholes in next couple of months
BATON ROUGE - Orange barricades dot neighborhoods across...
Ten years in the making, canal sinkhole finally fixed
BATON ROUGE - It's a story 10 years...
News
Fewer people missing in collapse; nearby tower is evacuated
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell Friday following a new review, but fears of another potentially catastrophic...
Firefighters extinguish blaze at million dollar home on LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters extinguished a large fire...
River Center prepared to host largest indoor event in over a year
BATON ROUGE - Ticket sales are hot at...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Showers & storms likely Saturday, tracking Hurricane Elsa
Tonight and Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this evening, into tonight. A few may be briefly heavy, also producing frequent lightning. Most of...
Numerous showers & storms tomorrow, watching the tropics
Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and storms...
Tracking the fireworks forecast, Tropical Storm Elsa named
A front will be the rainmaker for the...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Mississippi State wins College World Series, 1st title in school history
OMAHA — Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead,...
Jay Johnson will make $1.2 million in first year as LSU Baseball head coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU has decided on its...
Louisiana linemen camp gets the "big uglies" their time and attention
The Louisiana Line Camp is quick to point...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 2, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Clay Young
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Clay Young
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Showers & storms likely Saturday, tracking Hurricane Elsa
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days