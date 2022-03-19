Home
I-55 south closed due to overturned 18-wheeler crash
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A portion of the interstate is closed Saturday after a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the...
Man killed near home on Cedarlane Avenue, found shot to death in the road
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to...
Alabama woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth; baby died shortly after
MOBILE, Ala. - A woman is accused of...
Baton Rouge Wearin' Green, radar is not
The first legitimate severe weather threat of the season spared the Baton Rouge area on Friday morning. Quiet conditions have returned, and will stay a few...
Friday AM Forecast: Severe weather threat over, sunny afternoon
The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for the...
TORNADO WATCH until 7am
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO...
Sports
Texas A&M spoils SEC opener with 6-4 win over LSU
Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, lifting the Aggies to a 6-4 victory on Friday...
Tiger men's basketball season ends in NCAA clunker, Iowa St. upsets LSU 59-54
The LSU Tiger men's basketball team walked a...
Despite multiple meetings with Saints, controversial QB Deshaun Watson joining Cleveland Browns
NEW ORLEANS - Deshaun Watson, who sat out...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 18, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
