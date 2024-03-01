Home
No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Alabama, Haleigh Bryant posts perfect floor routine
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama 198.325-197.325 in a big conference win. Haleigh Bryant most notably posted a perfect floor...
One in critical condition after shooting on North Street
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical...
Ukrainian mother and daughter find refuge at Gambino's Bakery
BATON ROUGE - Amid the conflict in Ukraine...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: settling in to an unsettled weather pattern
Overall, the weekend weather will be cooperative with outdoor activities. A weak front stalled in the northern Gulf of Mexico may interact with some upper level...
Friday AM Forecast: Storms exiting this morning, Spotty showers possible all weekend
Showers and storms around southern Louisiana early Friday...
Thursday PM Forecast: rain and thunderstorms around for morning drive
Be prepared for some wet weather on the...
Sports
No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Alabama, Haleigh Bryant posts perfect floor routine
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama 198.325-197.325 in a big conference win. Haleigh Bryant most notably posted a perfect floor...
FINAL: No. 9 LSU women's basketball beats Georgia 80-54
Tweets by LSU Women's Basketball
Iowa star Caitlin Clark declares for WNBA Draft, will skip final season of college eligibility
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark,...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
