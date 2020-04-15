Home
Food distributed in Baker for hundreds of residents in need
BAKER - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been busy during the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday morning, a line of cars wrapped through the Advantage...
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - The way people visit with...
Additional 275 people answering unemployment calls, wait time still hours for some
BATON ROUGE - When Lance Albarado was laid...
Farmers, food banks hoping to collaborate to overcome pandemic-induced shortages
The far-reaching effects of the global pandemic have crept into the daily lives of food-service industry workers, food banks, and now, farmers. ABC News reports...
EBR city-parish to freeze hiring but has sizable rainy day fund to operate during pandemic
BATON ROUGE – City-parish departments funded through the...
Louisiana airports granted federal funding totaling $83.8 million
Louisiana’s major passenger airports will receive a combined...
April cool stretch accompanied by more sun
The coolest run of morning lows since early March will be capped off on Thursday. The next chance for showers will arrive by the weekend. ...
Cool temperatures to continue
Generally, quiet weather is set to continue. A...
Below average temperatures, quieter weather ahead
After an active Sunday, cooler and quieter temperatures...
Trendon Watford declares for NBA Draft; Will maintain eligibility
LSU forward Trendon Watford, a member of the 2020 All-SEC Freshman team, announced on Sunday that he will enter the 2020 NBA Draft process. Watford’s...
West Feliciana Names Hudson Fuller New Football Coach
West Feliciana has found its new football coach...
Many athletes who qualified to compete in 2020 Olympics, will be allowed to compete in 2021
TOKYO, JAPAN - Despite the cancellation of the...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit organization called Tankproof and popular eateries like Chick Fil A, Domino's, and Raising Canes has resulted in getting...
Church continues its mission to feed the hungry despite battling arson-related fires
BATON ROUGE - Even as their church became...
Dream Home giveaway coming later in 2020; Ticket information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
