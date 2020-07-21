Stuff the Bus
Additional Links
Stuff
Home
On Your Side
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to recruit more paramedics and EMTs amid a nationwide shortage. The staffing shortage could be attributed to opportunities elsewhere,...
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On...
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control...
News
Deputies looking for possible gang member accused of killing 19-year-old
AMITE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a dangerous suspect who allegedly murdered a teenager last month. The St. Helena Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that...
Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning...
St. Louis couple charged for pulling, waving guns at protest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
NEW: Tracking tropical moisture
Isolated rain chances possible for everyone this afternoon. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A few isolated afternoon showers will be possible for everyone. Areas...
Trio of tropical waves, added local rain action
Over the next several days, a series of...
Comet NEOWISE Spotted in Baton Rouge
You may have heard of or even seen...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Southern University football season shortened, postponed to spring due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - SWAC announced Monday it is postponing all of its fall sports to the spring, that includes Southern University's football season. The announcement...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Scotlandville Hornets
An 8-4 season is a banner year for...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Dunham Tigers
Dunham went 10-2 in 2019 with a district...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 20, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's 'Geaux Get Tested Initiative' continues with free testing open to all area residents and testing hours will be...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
Stuff
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Stuff the Bus
Stuff
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
Stuff
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Depression ??? in the Atlantic Basin
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days