USDA: Farmers in 4 states can apply for drought loans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says drought during the growing season has made farmers in most of Texas, all of Louisiana and...
New 'Little Art Library' provides supplies to those in need
BATON ROUGE - The capital area is getting...
Sinkhole on I-10 exit ramp in New Orleans repaired Saturday
NEW ORLEANS - The sinkhole that caused a...
Happy Mother's Day Sunday: Temps Heating Up-Rain Chances Slim
A very Happy Mother's Day!! The warm and dry days will continue with temperatures reaching 90 degrees late this afternoon and very little opportunity for rain....
Just getting warmed up... Baton Rouge hits 90 for first time in 2022
On Sunday at approximately 2:45pm, Baton Rouge Metropolitan...
Air Quality Alert Saturday, some may need to limit time outside
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect from...
Southeastern sweeps HBU behind three homers, Landry's complete game one hitter
HAMMOND, La. – Sophomore pitcher Andrew Landry tossed the 21 st one-hitter in program history Sunday as the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team defeated Houston Baptist,...
LSU softball earns 6 seed in upcoming SEC Tournament
LSU softball entered Sunday with their SEC tournament...
Homerun derby by McManus and Crews leads LSU to series win over Alabama
All LSU needed in game three...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Friday, May 6, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Just getting warmed up... Baton Rouge hits 90 for first time in 2022
