Home
News
Glasglow Middle School student wins Louisiana Leadership Institute spelling bee
BATON ROUGE - Middle-schooler Rishaan Reddy took home $10,000 after winning the Louisiana Learning Institute's 2024 Spelling Bee. Event organizers said 15 students from around...
FBI looking for information about days leading up to murder, kidnapping out of Tangipahoa Parish
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans FBI office...
One killed, another hurt in Donaldsonville shooting Friday night
DONALDSONVILLE - A 22-year-old was killed and another...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: excessive rainfall possible the next 3 days
The next 3 days are looking very wet across southeast Louisiana as tropical moisture surges into the area. Widespread amounts of 1-3 inches are likely with...
Saturday AM Forecast: one more day of hot conditions before rain enters the forecast
The warmest temperatures of year so far could...
Friday PM Forecast: hot weekend ends with scattered thunderstorms
Early this weekend, thermometers could reach their highest...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Southern holds Coach Terrence Graves Inaugural Football Camp
BATON ROUGE - First-year Southern football coach Terrence Graves held his inaugural football camp on Saturday. The camp included kids in grades 8-12. After Saturday’s...
LSU Baseball will learn and rebuild from 2024 season adversity
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's season may not...
LSU may not be in Omaha, but the SEC and ACC are dominating the College World Series
BATON ROUGE - Jay Johnson and the LSU...
Additional Links
Best Bets
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report: How a person's gait can show signs of neurodegenerative disease
BATON ROUGE - Put one foot in front of the other. This simple gait test can tell a clinician a great deal, Mayo Clinic's Dr. Farwa...
Thursday's Health Report: Emergency medicine professional recommends learning, understanding CPR
BATON ROUGE — If you don't know how...
Friday's Health Report: Finding what sunscreen is right for you, your skin
BATON ROUGE — We all know sunscreen should...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Best Bets
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: excessive rainfall possible the next 3 days
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days