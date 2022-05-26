Home
Deputies: Juveniles facing hate crime charges after multiple armed robberies appearing to target Hispanic victims
BATON ROUGE - Deputies made two arrests Wednesday of juveniles connected to several armed robberies on and around Gardere Lane throughout May. The East Baton...
Hurricane Ida damage still evident on a golf course in lower Livingston Parish months later
LIVINGSTON PARISH - At Carter Plantation, a golf...
Teachers denied $1,200 stipend for taking maternity leave
BATON ROUGE - Some teachers who went on...
Thursday PM Forecast: Low humidity and sunny skies for a change
Some more comfortable humidity will be around for the first half of the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow:...
Thursday AM Forecast: Last round of rain, then sunshine!
The last round of rain will be moving...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Flood Watch remains, last round of storms overnight
After one final push of rain and thunderstorms...
Sports
Southern baseball walks off Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
BIRMINGHAM - The Southern baseball team opens up the SWAC tournament with a walk-off sac fly by JJ Rollin in the 9th to beat Jackson State...
LSU opens 2022 football season with 4 night games, 3 of them in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - All four of the Tigers'...
Saints finalize preseason schedule with one home game for 2022 season
The New Orleans Saints finalized...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
