Repeat flood properties to be bought out soon after Metro Council approves FEMA grant
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Metro Council Wednesday authorized the city-parish to accept a $10.5 million FEMA grant to acquire and demolish 25 properties and elevate...
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood
UPDATE: The parish government announced Thursday that it...
House that's flooded five times elevated, others to be elevated soon
BATON ROUGE - There's a big change coming...
Former LSU Tiger Ja'Marr Chase selected 5th in the NFL Draft, rejoins Joe Burrow
Former LSU Tiger receiver Ja'Marr Chase was picked fifth by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Cleveland, Ohio. The...
Bill could allow for college athletes to profit from their likeness
BATON ROUGE - A proposed state senate bill...
Invasive snails spreading to more parts of Louisiana, could threaten crawfish
Experts at the LSU AgCenter say an invasive...
Cold front to bring gray skies, showers on Friday
As we move into the final day of what has been a warm and humid week, some changes are in the forecast. A cold front and...
Hot and muggy, Anticipating a few Friday showers
After tying the record high temperature yesterday, we...
Chugging along with the muggies, showers expected Friday
On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported a...
Former LSU Tiger Ja'Marr Chase selected 5th in the NFL Draft, rejoins Joe Burrow
Former LSU Tiger receiver Ja'Marr Chase was picked fifth by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Cleveland, Ohio. The...
Southern finds next head football coach; official announcement planned for Friday
BATON ROUGE - Southern University will hold a...
Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock didn’t have...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 29, 2021.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announces expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
