Home
2 On Your Side
News
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish held a Blight Boot Camp to discuss problems and solutions with blight in the area. It comes amid an ongoing...
LSU shuts out New Mexico 38-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers get their...
Soldier who went missing during Korean War accounted for
BOSTON (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: Record breaking heat again today, possibility for more tomorrow
Sunday will be another hot one but BIG changes to come for the work week. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight &...
Saturday AM Forecast: More sunshine and HEAT heading your way today
Just a few more days of heat in...
Friday PM Forecast: after hot weekend, front set to drop temperatures
It will be a hot first weekend of...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Southeastern knocks off #4 UIW 41-35 on CJ Turner game winning touchdown catch
HAMMOND, La. – CJ Turner ran down a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game's final play to give the Southeastern Louisiana University football...
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte...
LSU hit with probation, recruiting restrictions over NCAA violations involving former staff
BATON ROUGE - The NCAA's disciplinary committee handed...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Sept....
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
2 The Pantry
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
2 The Pantry
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Record breaking heat again today, possibility for more tomorrow
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days