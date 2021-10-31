Home
Southern upsets Alcorn for first win over Braves since 2016
Southern upsets Alcorn for the first time since 2016 by the score of 38-35. Freshman kicker Luke Jackson hit a 47 yard field goal with 1...
Heavy law enforcement patrols around Southern University
BATON ROUGE - Smoke was in the air...
Rice's late FGs send Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nick Rice kicked a...
Wanda forms in the N. Atlantic, last name on the list this season
Subtropical Storm Wanda formed Saturday night in the north Atlantic. Subtropical means the storm has characteristics of a tropical and a extra-tropical (frontal) system. Earlier this...
Saturday PM Forecast: Beautiful weather continues for Halloween
The Forecast: Clear skies and calm winds...
Friday PM Forecast: clouds and wind diminish for a weekend treat
Clouds and wind kept a nip in the...
Second half surge gives #8 Southeastern sixth straight win over McNeese
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 8 Southeastern Louisiana football team scored 20 straight second half points on the way to a 23-20 Southland Conference victory over...
Southern upsets Alcorn for first win over Braves since 2016
Southern upsets Alcorn for the first time since...
Rice's late FGs send Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nick Rice kicked a...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
