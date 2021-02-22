Home
Utility regulators to investigate blackouts, prolonged power outages due to ice
BATON ROUGE – Entergy said Wednesday, it will make customer communication a priority after fallout from an abrupt, rolling blackout across its power grid Tuesday night...
LWC continues to tout success as claimants complain to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - With the week ending, 2...
Overpayment notice sent in error, woman does not owe $15,000 after all
BATON ROUGE - There's a new concern for...
Strawberry farmers inspect ice storm damaged crops
SPRINGFIELD - Strawberry farmers got their first look at their crop after the ice storm hit Louisiana last week. "I was fearing it...
Suspected gunman from deadly shooting in Zachary turns himself in Sunday night
ZACHARY - The suspected gunman believed to be...
Teachers aware it may take a while before they get their first vaccine shot
BATON ROUGE – Starting Monday, teachers and staff...
Weak front will bring a few showers Monday morning
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect cloudy skies with temperatures near 50. A weak front will move through early Monday morning, bringing a few light showers...
Warming trend continues, chance for showers late Sunday night
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight will be cold,...
Record cold stretch ends, weekend temps trend up
On Friday morning, the Baton Rouge area climbed...
Southeastern completes sweep of Mississippi Valley with 17-0 win
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana defeated Mississippi Valley State, 17-0, Sunday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field, completing a sweep of the three-game series. The...
LSU gymanastics tallies 197.325 in loss to #6 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The second-ranked LSU Gymnastics team...
NCAA restricting attendance at March Madness venues to 25%
BATON ROUGE - The National Collegiate Athletic Association...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
