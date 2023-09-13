Home
Son arrested, accused of murdering his 79-year-old father
BATON ROUGE - A 79-year-old man who was pursuing his master's degree was found shot to death inside his home on Saturday morning. According to...
Several downtown businesses damaged in gun battle over the weekend
BATON ROUGE - A gun battle downtown early...
Major outage along Airline Highway amid reports of downed power lines
BATON ROUGE - More than a thousand Entergy...
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: Storm chances return as the weekend nears
The drier and more comfortable air has been replaced by familiar humidity. A weak front will drift into the area and act as a culprit for...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Moisture's back, back again
Moisture begins to make its way back...
Summer of 2023 rewrites Capital Area record books
As August comes to a close, the Capital...
Sports
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has torn left Achilles tendon, AP source says. Hes likely to miss the season
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon, according to a person familiar with the diagnosis, and the 39-year-old quarterback likely will miss the rest of...
Start time set for LSU's next home game
BATON ROUGE - LSU's next home game will...
LSU holds spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers held their...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Healthy adults from Baton Rouge needed for study about intermittent fasting and how weight loss affects aging
BATON ROUGE - Studies show that intermittent fasting...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
About Us
