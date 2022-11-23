Home
Law enforcement responding to shooting at apartment complex on Mead Road
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex on Mead Road. Sources said the shooting happened around 9:30 at the...
'Something we'll never recover from': Allie Rice's family preparing for first holiday without daughter
BATON ROUGE - Life hasn't been the same...
Police arrest robbery suspect at Hooters on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College...
Wednesday PM Forecast: wet pattern begins on Thanksgiving
A period of wet weather will begin on Thanksgiving and last through the first half of the weekend. As far as temperatures go, expect an extended...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine today before the showers tomorrow
Your Thanksgiving planner looking rainy but not a...
Tuesday PM Forecast: some sun and warmth ahead of rain late Thursday
Clouds were much thicker and more persistent than...
Sports
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
U-High sophomore Keylan Moses is continuing the family bloodlines of blue chip prospects on the gridiron. His brother Dylan was a standout with the Cubs before...
Zachary native Lindsey Scott and Southeastern's Frank Scelfo headline Southland All Conference Awards
On Wednesday, the Southland Conference announced its annual...
Rope and Ride: Southeastern's Derrick Graham learning the pigskin through passion for rodeo
Southeastern freshman running back Derrick Graham has developed...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
