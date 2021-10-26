Home
2 On Your Side
News
Catholic church releases policy on masks in schools, mass
BATON ROUGE: The Diocese of Baton Rouge decided masks will be optional in church services and in Catholic schools. The Diocese said more details will...
New Disaster Recovery Center open in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD - A new Disaster Recovery Center opened...
WATCH: Soldier comes home, surprises son at local elementary school
ZACHARY - A heartwarming moment was caught on...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon
Wednesday will be the most active of the forecast period. However, brisk winds could still create some issues as we end the week. Next 24...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Tracking strong storms on Wednesday afternoon
Severe weather will be possible along a cold...
Monday PM Forecast: midweek front to bring storms, cooler temps
Warm conditions will continue until a strong cold...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Saints survive sloppy game to beat Seattle 13-10
The New Orleans Saints survived a wet, sloppy West Coast swing to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 13-10 for Monday Night football to improve to 4-2 on...
Final: Southern loses to Prairie View 48-21 during Homecoming week
BATON ROUGE - It was homecoming week at...
Channel 2s Best Bet$ week 7: NFL
Another week, and another opportunity to hit our...
Additional Links
Fans Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2021
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2021
Tailgate Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday PM Forecast: strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days