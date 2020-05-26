Home
Woman receives someone else's stimulus money, wants to return to right person
BATON ROUGE - As some people are still waiting for their stimulus checks to make it to them, one woman got her piece of mail but...
Some heart, stroke patients not seeking care due to fear of COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - New data suggests that people...
Illegal dumping remains priority for City-Parish, maintenance department takes on new tasks
BATON ROUGE - Illegal dumping is nothing new...
NHL adopts 24-team playoff format if it can resume season
The NHL announced Tuesday it will abandon the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams instead of 16 if...
Wall Street up as recovery hopes overshadow virus worries
Stocks surged on Wall Street Tuesday, driving the...
Watch Wednesday's rocket launch live on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - For the first time in...
Active pattern persists
An upper level low and cold front will approach the Baton Rouge area from the west on Tuesday. More showers and thunderstorms will be the result....
Dodging showers and storms on Memorial Day
Today and Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms...
Soggy pattern continues past Memorial Day Weekend
Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms will...
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
Port Allen- Two months after their season got canceled, players from the Southern baseball team met up at Port Allen High School to play. Set...
West Feliciana's Kenan Cooper Makes History with swimming signing day
West Feliciana has had a history of athletes...
NCAA clears way for college teams to return to practice
The NCAA cleared the way for Division I...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Wednesday, May...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Tuesday, May...
Videos
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
