Police find 2 bodies 'burned beyond recognition' in downtown Covington
COVINGTON - Police found two bodies 'burned beyond recognition' in Covington's downtown district, kicking off a homicide investigation early Monday morning. The Covington Police Department...
Police: 3 arrested so far in high schooler's killing at Gonzales gas station
GONZALES - Two weeks after high school senior...
Hawaii's Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s...
Monday AM Forecast: Strong or severe storms possible on Tuesday afternoon
Monday looks sunny and comfortable, but Tuesday afternoon storms bring a risk for severe weather. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Sunday PM Forecast: Monday will be a near repeat of today
One more dry day in the forecast before...
Sunday AM Forecast: Nothing but sunshine and dry time today
Enjoy the dry time before our next rainmaker...
Sports
LSU basketball beats Wofford 78-75
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team improves to 6-1 on the season after beating Wofford on Sunday 78-75. Adam Miller lead all Tigers with 26...
The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0
SANTA CLARA, CA - The San Francisco 49ers...
LSU falls to No. 11 in AP polls after upset loss to Texas A&M
LSU falls to No. 11 in this week's...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
