Shaq shakes hands with Brian Kelly before LSU and Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal shook hands with LSU head football coach Brian Kelly before the Tigers take on the Crimson Tide in Death...
Woman allegedly fired shots at group of people from hotel balcony Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she thought...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper...
Saturday PM Forecast: Now that the rain is gone, bringing heat back into the forecast
After a rainy morning, the afternoon turned out pleasant just in time for the big game. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight...
Saturday AM Forecast: Big day for football, showers will be out of the area by kickoff
LSU vs Alabama game happening today, the rain...
Friday PM Forecast: timing out rain and storms for Saturday
A line of rain and thunderstorms will kick...
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly explains gutsy overtime call against Alabama
BATON ROUGE - The biggest play in LSU's shocking upset win over Alabama came on the final play of overtime when Head Coach Brian Kelly chose...
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly talks wild overtime win against Alabama
WBRZ's score predictions for the 2022 LSU vs. Bama game
On the Friday before the fateful 2022 LSU...
Investigations
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
